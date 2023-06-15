CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September in the “Baby Boy Horry” case was sentenced to four years in prison after a hearing on Thursday.

Jennifer Sahr, 35, was sentenced to four years in prison and will spend time at a jail in Columbia. She was also ordered to pay $1,700 in restitution for the Horry County Coroner’s Office expenses in the case.

Paul Burch, the judge who presided over the case, is also counting the time Sahr did on house arrest, which was about two-and-a-half years.

She will only spend roughly a year-and-a-half in prison because of that, but the exact calculation will be determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Voluntary manslaughter carries a sentence between two and 30 years, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

According to authorities, utility workers found the baby boy in December 2008 wrapped in a tote bag in the woods in an area off Highway 544 on Meadowbrook Drive outside of Conway.

“Baby Boy Horry” and another infant, “Baby Grace” were remembered at a memorial in December 2020 after Sahr’s arrest.

During her sentencing hearing in September, Sahr addressed the court during the hearing and tearfully apologized for her actions.

“I am sorry,” Sahr said. “I am truly sorry. I am sorry that I couldn’t provide the help that I needed for my child, and I will live with this for the rest of my life.”

The defense asked for probation during Thursday’s hearing but did not get it.