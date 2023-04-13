HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the G Spot Bar and Grill in Horry County alleging negligence led to her son’s death after he was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

The lawsuit was filed March 29 by Manika Jefferson-Davis, the mother of 22-year-old Emauel Melvin, who was killed in the shooting.

Only Lenora Hemingway Livingston was identified in the lawsuit, who owned the bar at the time of the shooting. Five other people, including the person who allegedly shot Melvin, were named in the lawsuit but only identified as John Does 1-5.

The lawsuit claims the bar failed to address a “known risk to Emauel and other patrons where there were prior, similar incidents of physical violence and altercations involving firearms.”

Other claims made in the lawsuit include that the bar failed to provide proper and adequate surveillance of the premises, which permitted or otherwise ignored criminal activity happening at the bar.

The lawsuit continues to allege the bar failed to properly train its employees in recognizing and correcting dangerous conditions. It also claims the bar failed to hire “competent” security personnel.

According to the lawsuit, the bar was “negligently maintained, inspected, secured, patrolled and managed.” Livingston and John Does 2-5 allegedly had knowledge of the need to properly maintain security for the bar but failed to do so.

The lawsuit is seeking an unidentified amount in damages to be determined by a jury.

Horry County police were still asking the public for tips in the shooting as of March 16.