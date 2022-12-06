SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested in Surfside Beach in August 2021 claims in a lawsuit that an officer used excessive force and violated her civil rights while taking her into custody after a traffic stop.

Jessica Melton made the allegations in a lawsuit filed in Horry County Common Pleas Court against the Surfside Beach Police Department and Sgt. John Gambone.

According to the lawsuit, Gambone pulled over the vehicle Melton was in on Aug. 8, 2021, and arrested her on a pending warrant.

The lawsuit did not specify the nature of the warrant, but it claims that Gambone did not explain it to Melton and alleges that he denied multiple requests by her to get her prescription medications before she was arrested and taken to jail.

In response to her requests, the lawsuit claims that Gambone said he was “gonna take [her] to the ground and hurt [her]” for resisting arrests. It also claims that he “excessively and

violently threw Ms. Melton to the ground, face first, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer

from serious, permanent injuries to her face and brain” even though she posed no immediate threat or flight risk.

Melton’s lawsuit also accuses the police department of negligence for failing to properly train officers, including Gambone, and for failing to implement “adequate policies and procedures regarding traffic stops and arrests.”

The lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages being sought.

News13 has reached out to Surfside Beach for comment about the lawsuit and to find out whether Gambone still works for the department but has not heard back.