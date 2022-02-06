Woman’s death at home in Horry County ruled a homicide by coroner

HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a 55-year-old woman Friday in Horry County is being investigated as a homicide, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Pamela Vereen died from injuries sustained during an assault that occurred inside her home near Bombing Range Road and Highway 90, McSpadden said.
Horry County police said officers went to the home on Rose Circle on Friday to conduct a death investigation.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.