Woman’s death at home in Horry County ruled a homicide by coroner

HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a 55-year-old woman Friday in Horry County is being investigated as a homicide, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Pamela Vereen died from injuries sustained during an assault that occurred inside her home near Bombing Range Road and Highway 90, McSpadden said.

Horry County police said officers went to the home on Rose Circle on Friday to conduct a death investigation.

No other information was immediately available.