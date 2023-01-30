AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $500,000 after a gut feeling told her to take a turn into a store on her way to work, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501, the release reads. The woman purchased a $10 scratch-off ticket.
According to the release, she thought she only won $500 at first, but then she scratched off three more zeroes to find a $500,000 prize.
“It felt like a dream and was the most amazing feeling in the world,” the woman said.
Her first purchase will be a new home, the release reads.
The release says the odds of winning $500,000 in the Multiplier Money game are 1 in 660,000.
Aynor Food Mart received a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.