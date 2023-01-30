AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $500,000 after a gut feeling told her to take a turn into a store on her way to work, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501, the release reads. The woman purchased a $10 scratch-off ticket.

According to the release, she thought she only won $500 at first, but then she scratched off three more zeroes to find a $500,000 prize.

“It felt like a dream and was the most amazing feeling in the world,” the woman said.

Her first purchase will be a new home, the release reads.

The release says the odds of winning $500,000 in the Multiplier Money game are 1 in 660,000.

Aynor Food Mart received a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.