HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board met for a work session Monday night and voted on holiday bonuses for employees, while also making a motion to defer funding for school safety.

The board voted for full-time employees to receive a $1,000 bonus and part-time employees a $500 bonus. Some hourly employees would also receive a $500 bonus.

The bonus will come out of the school district’s savings account.

The district has more than $117 million it hasn’t used and it will cost just more than $10 million to implement the bonuses.

Funding for school safety and the demolition of the old Socastee Elementary School were also on the board’s agenda.

District Six board member, Pam Dawson, asked the board at the beginning of the workshop to defer those topics back to the committee.

The board would have voted Monday night to consider putting $15 million from the savings account towards safety and security initiatives and $1 million towards the demolition.

When asked by another board member why Dawson wanted it discussed in committee again, she said that questions had come up since it was on the agenda two weeks ago in the joint facilities and finance meeting.

Dawson declined to comment further on why she requested the deferment. The topics will go back to the facilities committee on Oct. 23.