SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Work on the new Surfside Beach pier is inching ever closer to completion.

The contractor building the pier has begun removing a temporary structure used by workers during the construction of the pier, the town said Thursday in a Facebook update. The work on Thursday included removing the first trestle pile.

Mayor Bob Hellyer said in late January that he expected the construction to be completed in mid-April, though a date for when it will be opened to the public is still to be determined.

Crews broke ground on the new pier in December 2020. It is replacing the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which hit the region in October 2016.

After the hurricane, town officials talked about repairing the damaged pier before eventually deciding it would be safer to tear it down and build a new one. Then, in August 2017 the town’s leaders voted unanimously to replace it with a new concrete pier.