MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Sunday after Horry County police said a child was left inside their home with a bowl of cocaine nearby.

Kaina Stefania Vargas Bernal, 31, and Ismael Enrique Navidad-Velazquez, 38, are both facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, according to online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to a home on Eaddy Lane for a welfare check and found a young child in the street when they got there. The child told officers nobody was supervising him and that he had been alone for an “extended period of time.”

According to an Horry County police report, officers called Bernal, who said she was “shocked” the child was unattended and said that she was headed home. Authorities said it was the second time the child had been left alone.

The child showed officers the room where he was staying, and they noticed a bowl with a white, powder-like substance and a credit card inside of it. The substance later tested positive for cocaine, police said.

Bernal was charged with placing a child at risk and remains behind bars with a $10,000 bond.

Navidad-Velazquez faces charges of placing a child at risk, possession of cocaine and trafficking ice, crank or crack. He remains in jail on a $45,000 bond, according to jail records.