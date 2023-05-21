HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have identified a young girl found Sunday morning in the Market Common area and identified her caregivers.
The girl, who is about 5 years old, was found near the corner of Macklen Road and Ranchette Circle, Horry County police said.
Editor’s note: All identifying information about the girl has been removed from this story because she was identified and her caregivers located by police.
