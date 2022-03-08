MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The local chapter of an international organization that works to empower, educate and improve the lives of women is giving yellow roses to some female leaders on the Grand Strand.

Zonta is a part of the United Nations Commission on Women, and members of the group’s Myrtle Beach chapter are presenting local women in leadership roles plastic yellow roses. It’s all a part of International Women’s Day.

Zonta works to improve the lives of women while uplifting their sports, the group’s local leader said.

“The value of making sure our women and girls are educated and cared for and safe only helps improve the world globally,” Deb Breede said.

Breede added that it’s important to show respect and honor to women every day and said she’s thankful to be a part of an organization that can help highlight hard-working women on the Grand Strand.