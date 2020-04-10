SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting about 1,500 customers without power in the Socastee area.
“Crews were dispatched and are working to determine the cause so repairs can be made and power can be restored,” HEC says in a Facebook post.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry Electric Cooperative reports 1,500 customers without power in Socastee area
- CCMF makes first new artist announcement since postponing festival due to coronavirus
- In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
- FAA: Contact was lost with plane approaching SC airport, search continues
- Man wanted, accused of dumping 13 tons of litter in Robeson Co.