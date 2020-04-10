Horry Electric Cooperative reports 1,500 customers without power in Socastee area

Screenshot of Horry Electric Cooperative’s online outage map taken at 8:24 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.

SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting about 1,500 customers without power in the Socastee area.

“Crews were dispatched and are working to determine the cause so repairs can be made and power can be restored,” HEC says in a Facebook post.

