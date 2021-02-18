Horry-Georgetown Technical College distributing $2.6 million in grant funding to students

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College is distributing about $2.6 million in grant funding to its students this week, the college announced Thursday.

The grant, a part of the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act, requires colleges and universities to provide the funds to students to help with costs such as tuition, fees, course materials, technology, food, housing, healthcare and childcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions.

To qualify to receive grant funds, students must be enrolled at the technical college for the spring 2021 semester and must be Federal Title IV eligible. Federal Pell Grant recipients will receive a one-time $900 grant. Those who aren’t will get a one-time $400 grant.

The same criteria applied to when more than 3,000 students received a total of $2.5 million in CARES Act funding last spring.

Paper checks will be mailed by Feb. 18. Direct deposits will arrive by Friday.