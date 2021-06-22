Horry-Georgetown Technical College names CSI lab after the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College held a ceremony this morning to honor its partnership with the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County.

The crime scene investigation lab at HGTC received its official name in honor of the Sheriff’s Foundation as a way to thank the nonprofit for their donations and support.

The Sheriff’s Foundation’s main focus is to reward annual scholarships to qualified students working towards a career in law enforcement or other legal related careers.

“We’re excited about the naming of the CSI lab in honor of our foundation. We couldn’t have done it without our many supporters of the community. We have great partnerships and many businesses and individuals who provide the funding for us to do these scholarships,” said Tom Fox, Chief Deputy and President of the Sheriff’s Foundation.

In 2015, the foundation partnered with the school and established a $30,000 endowed scholarship for its criminal justice program.

Since then, they’ve donated a total of $85,000 with a commitment of $100,000 by the end of the year for the endowed scholarship.