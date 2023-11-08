HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College, the Horry County and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s have joined forces for an innovative correctional officer program, according to a news release.

The new initiative is aimed at addressing the “continuous” demand for correctional officers at both the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The program is designed as a comprehensive, four-course certificate program that equips students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in correctional services.

According to the release, applicants must be at least 18 or turn 18 by the completion of the program at HGTC, successfully pass a drug screening and clear a criminal background check.

Sheriffs Carter Weaver of Georgetown County and Phillip Thompson of Horry County shared their excitement about the collaboration.

“This program provides a pathway for individuals interested in serving their community and working within our correctional facilities,” Thompson said in the release. “It’s a remarkable opportunity to develop a rewarding career in law enforcement.”

“We’re proud to be part of this initiative that not only educates and prepares individuals for a vital role in our criminal justice system, but also contributes to the betterment of our local communities,” Weaver said in the release.