Horry Georgetown Technical College to begin spring semester with virtual classes

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) will begin the spring semester with virtual classes.

The spring semester begins Jan. 11 and classes will be virtual for the first week, the college said. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The safety and well-being of our college community have remained our priorities since the outbreak of the pandemic, said Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore, HGTC president.

Courses will resume normally Jan. 19. The college said the virtual learning doesn’t impact any support services for students, such as registration, admissions, and financial aid.