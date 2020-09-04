Hospitality tax settlement agreement reached between Horry County, municipalities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An agreement on the hospitality tax settlement has been reached by Horry County and all municipalities involved, the county said Friday.

The county said the settlement provides a path for continued collection of the fee for “mutual benefit of all parties and the county as a whole.”

Past money and unspent money will be distributed equitably, the county said.

The agreement provides:

That the municipalities retroactively consent to the County’s Hospitality Fee and resumption of collections within those municipalities;

That Hospitality Fee monies collected within the municipalities will be distributed to the municipalities from where they were collected on a monthly basis, minus a one percent administration fee;

That the municipalities agree to pay any new Hospitality/Accommodations Taxes/Fees that were imposed after Jan. 1, 2019, effective on the date collection of the Hospitality Fee within the municipalities resumes;

That the municipalities may reimpose these new taxes/fees if the County stops collecting the Hospitality Fee in those municipalities at any time in the future;

That after deduction for costs, fees, expenses, and claims, 50% of what remains of the $19 million (primarily from monies collected within the municipalities between Jan. 1, 2017 and the effective date of the preliminary injunction) is proportionately distributed back to the municipalities from where the Fee was collected; and

That distribution of the remaining 50% will be determined by the court

The agreement must get preliminary court approval before becoming finalized. Preliminary court approval is scheduled to take place on or before Sept. 16. Final approval will take place after.

In March 2019, the City of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county had been illegally collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year” through the hospitality fee.

