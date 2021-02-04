Horry County hospitals prepare to open vaccine scheduling to patients 65 and older

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Starting Monday, a quarter of Horry County’s population will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

Census data shows nearly 90,000 people in the county are 65 years or older in age.

While hospital portals will open to patients 65 and up next week, health officials say it will take some time until appointments are scheduled.

Tidelands Health said that 20,000 patients 70 years and older are still waiting to receive their first dose of vaccine.

Gayle Resetar, the hospital’s chief operating officer, said its limited supply of doses continues to be a roadblock.

“I don’t know that anything’s really different on Monday, except the fact that they can enroll on our website,” said Resetar.

Resetar said Tidelands Health can vaccinate 5,000 people each week with its current staff and facilities.

However, deliveries from the state are not meeting the hospital’s requests.

When doses are able to meet demand, Resetar said staff will be ready.

“Exactly when we’ll get to that population of 65 is just completely dependent on how much we receive under the state,” Resetar said.

Officials with McLeod Health said its vaccination portal has not yet opened up for older patients, as the hospital is waiting for assistance from the state with scheduling.

On Saturday, McLeod Health Seacoast will host a mass vaccination event at North Myrtle Beach High School for patients 70 and older.

“The voucher system to get it will be a drive-thru, so nobody has to get out of their car,” said Monica Vehige, the administrator of McLeod Health Seacost. “They’ll be handed a voucher that will give them the time slot they need in order to come back.”

For more information on McLeod’s event follow this link.