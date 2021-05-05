Hospitals, troopers prepare for Bike Week with ‘biggest crowd in years’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Bike Week’s Spring Rally kicks off in just two days. Organizers expect it to have the biggest crowd in years.

It’s all hands on deck for hospitals and law enforcement as they prepare to handle the annual event.

“We actually open additional operating rooms and have those staffed in preparation, in anticipation they will be filled from years’ past,” Associate Trauma Medical Director at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Dr. Rachel Cobos said.

Grand Strand Medical is also getting additional staffing on deck, ensuring blood is stocked up and coordinating with community partners.

Dr. Cobos said the hospital typically sees a spike in trauma cases around the bike weeks.

“Anywhere from the bike accidents themselves versus… unfortunately violent interactions with guns and knives,” she said.

Law enforcement is also ready to step up.

“We always bring in some extra troopers because we want to make sure that we have enough people there,” Master Trooper Brian Lee said. “We want to make sure we can handle anything that comes up.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working with several agencies to make sure things run smoothly.

Myrtle Beach police told News13 it’s planning on additional resources and traffic congestion management.

“U.S. 17 in and out of the beach, in and out of Georgetown coming in, 501, 544- those are just some of the areas we’re going to be looking at,” Master Trooper Lee said.

Organizers of the event anticipate a big crowd as pandemic restrictions ease nationwide.

“We’re getting a lot of response from people,” Sonny Copeland said. “I think we’re going to have the biggest crowd in years.”