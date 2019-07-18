HOT JOBS: Focusing on the task, not the heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In the fourth day of a heat advisory some people have to sweat through it simply because it’s their job.

Hot jobs are performed every day. Being mindful of the job is just as important as taking care of your health.

ARS Rescue Rooter heating and air technicians worked in an un-air conditioned attic that reached 108 degrees.

“To give you the comparison it’s 108 up there and it’s 76 down here,” said heating and air service manager Justin Walton.

On Thursday Walton and his partner Rob surveyed a three story house with dozens of air vents. They were looking for faulty air ducts.

Staying in the hot attic becomes problematic if too much time is spent that high up.

“The moment you get heat stroke, or anything like that you’re more susceptible to it for the rest of your life. So, that’s one of the things we constantly train on is lots of water, lots of hydration,” said Walton.

Walton works in an attic for 15 minutes then climbs down to rest.

“The biggest reason for it in this kind of weather, especially with the real feel or humidity you’re not being able to actually get rid of the heat that your body wants to. So you’ll start retaining it,” said Walton.

In extreme heat Walton likes to focus on the task at hand and not how it is.

“There are a lot of elderly people around here and just like up north when it gets super cold it puts them in danger,” said Walton, “This kind of heat right here, if you don’t have AC, I mean top 80’s, 90’s is easy to get to very quickly. So, we try to just maintain that in our head that we’re here trying to help people.”

To help cool off Walton and Rob take plenty of water and AC breaks in their truck, but no matter the weather the job has to get done.