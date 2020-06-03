House Of Blues Restaurant & Bar reopens for dine-in, takeout, and delivery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — House of Blues Restaurant & Bar Myrtle Beach is now open for dine-in, takeout and delivery offering their full menu of southern-inspired food and signature drinks.
The DECK at House of Blues will open on Friday and Saturday evenings beginning June 5 with free live music.
“Combined with a musical experience featuring some great local artists, we’re hoping to create a welcome return to a bit of excellent food and entertainment that everyone has been missing in Myrtle Beach,” General Manager of HOB Myrtle Beach Robert Simeone said.
HOB Restaurant & Bar and Gear Shop are now open Monday – Sunday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m..
The DECK will open June 5 at 6 p.m..
