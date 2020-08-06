House struck by lightning in Conway Thursday evening

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A house was struck by lightning in Conway Thursday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said crews were called to a home on Beulah Circle in Conway at 6:49 p.m. for a lightning strike.

The smell of smoke was detected but there was no fire, HCFR said.

Crews determined the home was struck by lightning through the security light. No injuries were reported.

