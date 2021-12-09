Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach needs more landlords to accept vouchers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach is gearing up to open its wait list for Housing Choice vouchers for the first time in nearly three years.
Carol McCall, the authority’s operations director, said the office is facing major demand ahead of opening up the pre-applications on Jan. 10.
“We are constantly getting calls and emails and people coming in looking to be on the list,” McCall said.
In 2019, the housing authority got 4,000 applications and did a lottery to put 1,000 on a waiting list. This time around, 1,000 will also be selected randomly.
“We’re expecting to get at least as many this time, if not more,” McCall said.
Housing Choice vouchers are part of a federal program that helps people with low income pay rent in eligible housing. McCall said her office needs more buy-in from landlords so that voucher-holders have more options. She said there’s still a stigma among landlords about voucher-holders.
“They may have had one bad tenant,” McCall said. “But you can have one bad market tenant, too.”
“It’s the only guaranteed rent in town,” she added.
McCall hopes Myrtle Beach can get additional vouchers. She said the area is in need of more affordable housing, especially amid the current spike in demand of rentals along the Grand Strand.
“It’s really nice when you drive down the road and you see a complex go up, but most of those are not affordable, nor are they available to voucher holders,” McCall said. “There’s just not enough units.”
Here’s more information from the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach about the pre applications opening in January.
The Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach is announcing that pre-applications for a lottery for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will open soon.
Pre-applications for the lottery will be accepted beginning at 8 .m. Jan. 10, and the lottery will close at 5 p.m. Jan. 11. Apply at www.mbhaonline.org
Once the lottery period is over the housing authority will randomly select 1,000 applications for voucher waiting list.
Here are some points to remember:
- It will be a simple pre-application
- It does not matter when you apply for the lottery – the computer will randomly select 1,000 applicants from the lottery pool.
- HCV Program participants must be a citizen or have eligible immigration status of the United States.
- You must be 18 or older to apply.
- Only one pre-application will be accepted per person.
- No income verification or other documentation is required to apply. That will be collected at time of eligibility.
- No paper pre-applications or faxes will be accepted.
- You do not need to apply at the MBHA – use any computer, smart phone or tablet with internet connection during the lottery period to apply!
- Residency in Horry County is not required to apply. (Vouchers can only be used in MBHA Service Area/Eastern Horry County, SC.)
- There is no fee to apply –Do not be scammed by people who say you can apply for a fee!
- Once you submit a pre-application for the lottery, you will immediately receive confirmation that your pre-application has been accepted.
- If you are selected to be in the list of 1,000 applications, you will be notified by email or letter from the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach. If a person/family is not chosen in the lottery selection no notice will be sent.