Housing market in the Carolinas enjoys ‘tremendous’ 2021, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A year-end report by the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors reaffirms that 2021 was a strong seller’s market with a record low number of homes available.

The overall median sale price for a home in the Coastal Carolinas rose 13.8% in 2021. Properties bought that saw the largest growth in closed sales were two bedroom homes or smaller.

Laura Crowther, CEO of Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors, said she wasn’t surprised by the report.

“{There is} no great surprise that the market was tremendous in 2021″, she said. “We were very pleased to see the numbers.”

There were 12,633 closed sales for single-family homes, which is up 14.6 percent. The number of single-family homes available was down by 39.6 percent, resulting in strong buyer demand. Single-family home prices increased by 17.6 percent to an average of $297,500, a result of record-low home inventory levels that forced buyers into bidding wars that pushed prices skyward.

These numbers are also reflecting properties for homes that haven’t been built yet.

“We’re seeing a lot of activity in the new construction market,” Crowther said.

She adds that the building of new homes will impact existing homeowners in a positive way.

‘Anytime that a comparable sale happens within their community or in a surrounding neighborhood, it does help price values increase,” she said.

Plus, more homes, means more population, which in turn adds to the economy.

“It’s certainly a benefit to the community because it’s providing tax revenue,” she said.