MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Wednesday’s cold snap might have left a lot of plant owners wondering how to protect or prevent their plants from dying as winter gets closer.

Experts at Champion Nursery and Landscaping say a cold snap like Wednesday isn’t something plant owners need to worry about, but is a good reminder of what to do to prepare and prevent your plants from dying in the cold temperatures.

Winter brings frost, dry air and limited sunlight, which can be tough on plants and cause leaf and tissue damage.

And unlike Humans, you can’t just put a jacket on a plant to keep it warm. Howard and Jake McPherson each shared one trick you can use to prevent frost from getting to your plants.

“A good thing to do is add about three-to-five inches of mulch all around the base of the plant,” Jake McPherson said. “That acts as a blanket and keeps the roots warm so it won’t freeze out your plants and it’ll stay at a consistent degree.”

“You would buy two pounds of Epsom salt and mix it in a five-gallon bucket with warm water and pour it around the base of the plant,” Howard McPherson said. “So that it would absorb into the soil and into the plant protect from freezing.”

The McPhersons say it’s important to research your plants and understand how each reacts to the colder temperatures.

When temperatures dip below 40 degrees, it can take just 12-24 hours for most plants to freeze.

“If you go up to the branch and it snaps off, that means the branch either froze and it’s dead, or you’ll see it flaking on the branch where the water inside the plant froze and expanded and now it’s contracting,” Howard McPherson said.

The McPhersons emphasized that winter doesn’t mean a hiatus for your gardening adventures, but that with a little knowledge and care, you can ensure your plants continue to not only survive — but thrive in the colder months.