How officials in Horry County say you can stay prepared for winter weather this season

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week in South Carolina.

Although we typically do not experience snow or ice in our area, Horry County Emergency officials say the cold temperatures can surprise people.

Thomas Bell, the spokesman for Horry County Emergency Management says dressing for the weather, having a backup heat source and a winter weather kit can go a long way in keeping your family safe.

Bell also suggests making sure your car is equipped for the season.

“Having a winter weather preparedness kit in your car is super helpful because when you’re driving whether it be to a holiday celebration or just out and about on the roads, having your car break down in the winter is much worse,” Bell said.

He says the kit should include blankets and some non-perishable food.

As a County, not as much preparation goes into getting ready for the winter months as it does going into the summer or hurricane season.

“We’re just taking this week as a time to really kind of remind folks now is the time to prepare for winter weather,” Bell said. “December, January, February; those are the winter months we really have to watch out for. Storms, ice, cold temperatures, everything like that is kinda in play.”