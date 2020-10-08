How to watch Officer Jacob Hancher’s funeral service

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The funeral for Myrtle Beach Police Department PFC. Jacob Hancher, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, is Friday. Here’s how you can watch.

Support and sympathy for the Hancher family has been immense with ongoing memorials and a fundraiser hosted at ServeAndConnect.com. The Fundraiser has 722 donations totaling just under $45,000 as of Thursday.

News13 will have live coverage on-air and online. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

The service can be watched in a live player in this story that will be made available when the service starts.

Hancher was killed in the line of duty Saturday. He will be buried Tuesday in Maryland.