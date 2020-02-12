HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Employees with HTC donated $5,000 to support Horry County Relay for Life events.
The money was “raised by HTC employees who donated weekly to the Blue Jean Friday fundraiser,” HTC said. The donation will support the following Relay for Life Events in Horry County:
- April 4 at Conway’s Blanton Park
- April 25 at Aynor Park
- May 2 at Myrtle Beach’s Valor park
“The HTC employee family is proud to be a part of events in our community that support prevention, detection, and treatment of various forms of cancer,” HTC also said.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 2 SC inmates sentenced to federal prison in separate drug trafficking rings
- VIDEO: School bus footage of missing SC 6-year-old released
- HTC employees donate $5,000 to Horry County Relay for Life events
- Cold front to bring showers and storms along with colder temperatures
- Horry County Coroner Robert Edge to seek re-election