HTC employees donate $5,000 to Horry County Relay for Life events

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Employees with HTC donated $5,000 to support Horry County Relay for Life events.

The money was “raised by HTC employees who donated weekly to the Blue Jean Friday fundraiser,” HTC said. The donation will support the following Relay for Life Events in Horry County:

April 4 at Conway’s Blanton Park

April 25 at Aynor Park

May 2 at Myrtle Beach’s Valor park

“The HTC employee family is proud to be a part of events in our community that support prevention, detection, and treatment of various forms of cancer,” HTC also said.

