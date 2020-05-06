HTC giving food to first responders Wednesday at Conway restaurant

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cable company HTC will pass out hot meals to all first responders at Crooked Oak Tavern in Conway starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Every week for the past month, HTC has given back to communities throughout Horry County as a part of it’s weekly initiative.

HTC partnered with A&A Produce and Crooked Oak Tavern to give first responders burgers, hot dogs, and a box of fruits and vegetables.

Leslie Causey, marketing coordinator for HTC, says she is grateful to support medical workers during this time of uncertainty.

“This is just a small way to say we appreciate you and we thank you,” Causey says.

“It’s not a situation where they are in need like some of the previous donations we’ve made, but it is an opportunity to say thank you and be there for them.”

Causey tells News13 that in the previous weeks, HTC has partnered with other businesses to give nearly $10,000 worth of donations and gift cards to local communities.

She hopes to continue weekly initiatives even when the pandemic is over and encourages businesses to pitch in.

“We are hoping that the word would get out there,” she explained. “And as things started to pick back up, people who are able, would partner with us. This is a spirit of the cooperative and with the spirit of the cooperative we are giving back to our community.”

Along with supporting community needs, HTC has applied a $20 credit for customers and delayed rate increases for April and May.

Last month, HTC launched its “Helping the Community” initiative, where the community is encouraged to share stories of those showing acts of kindness.

In turn, those who are highlighted and those who submit a story have a chance to receive a 100 dollar gift card to a local restaurant.

For more information on how to get involved, visit htcinc.net and find “community”.

