HTC provides free internet access for hundreds with CARES Act funding

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – This year HTC is working with Horry County Schools to provide free internet access to hundreds of households.

More than 400 families will receive service through December 31st, supported by CARES Act federal funding.

As HCS begins the year with hybrid learning, students are relying on technology for academic success.

“Internet access is essential and the thing about this pandemic is that really brought that to light,” said Leslie Causey, HTC Marketing Coordinator.

The district worked to identify which families were eligible for the program.

“Programs like this are great because it allows students to continue their education while they navigate the uncertainties of the school year,” said Causey.

Over the next few days HTC will install cable modems with WiFi services in eligible homes.

Causey says the connection will be able to support multiple devices if needed.

“It will support more than one student if there are siblings in the home. It will support more than one student working at a time. It will be a reliable, secure connection that’s provided directly to the home,” said Causey.

However the service is limited to educational websites and apps.

“A qualification for the program is that we provide a secured circuit where children can access educational platforms. We want this to be used for educational purposes. This is connecting students for Elearning and hybrid learning in our case,” said Causey.

Parents who have questions about this program or their eligibility are asked to call Missy Johnson with Horry County Schools at 843-488-6993.