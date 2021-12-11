Hundreds of North Myrtle Beach students become ‘Christmas Angels,’ shop for kids in need

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of North Myrtle Beach High School students gave back to their community on Friday by raising money and buying toys and necessities for kids in need during the holiday season.

This is the 17th year for the ‘Christmas Angels Program.’

“Students in October are invited to adopt or let me know they want to adopt a child from one of our three local feeder elementary schools, Waterway, Riverside or Ocean Drive, and then they raise money,” North Myrtle Beach High school teacher Cathy Threatt said.

Threatt said the students had until Dec. 3 to raise money for their child or children.

“It’s so important because it guarantees they get a Christmas, because for whatever reason, they may have not otherwise had one,” Threatt said.

Threatt said 164 elementary students will receive gifts this year, and 239 high-schoolers signed up to be Christmas angels this year.

Sophomore Tanner Richardson and Junior Ashlynne Mccall said this is their first year signing up for it.

“Her and I, we both never had a Christmas where we didn’t get everything that we wanted, so we wanted to give our kids everything they wanted for Christmas,” Richardson said.

Richardson and Mccall raised more than $300 dollars for a fourth-grader and a third-grader.

“Tonight, the students come and they shop,” Threatt said. “They have a wish list of what their child wants and what their child needs: shoes, jackets, underwear, that kind of stuff, and then toys, legos that kind of fun stuff.”

After the students finish their shopping, they have to wrap their gifts.

Threatt said there will be parties with the adopted children on Saturday at the three schools. During the party, the high school students will get to meet their child and give them their gifts.