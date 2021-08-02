Hundreds of passengers stranded at Myrtle Beach International Airport after delays, cancellations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of passengers are stuck at Myrtle Beach International Airport after dozens of Spirit Airlines delays and cancellations.

According to the Myrtle Beach International Airport website, at least eight Spirit Airlines flights have been cancelled Monday, with many others listed as delayed. Other airlines are also showing some delays and cancellations.

A News13 viewer said hundreds of people at the airport have been sleeping on the ground, and their luggage was taken but can’t be returned while they wait on their flights.

Rumors were circulating online claiming that Spirit Airlines employees were on a strike, but in a statement to News13, the airline said that is not true.

“We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges,” the airline said in a statement. “We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned. We understand how frustrating it is for our guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we’re working to find solutions. We ask guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport. As a team, we strive every day to get our guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our guests.”

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

Myrtle Beach International Airport referred News13 directly to Spirit Airlines for comment.

