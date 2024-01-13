SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)- Hundreds of participants were freezing for a reason today, as they polar plunged into the cold Atlantic ocean.

The freezing dip helps Kind Keepers continue its efforts to rescue animals. Participants paid a $30 entree fee, with all proceeds raised going toward building a new animal shelter.

The event started at Neal and Pam’s restaurant, where a silent auction and raffle was held from noon to 3pm. In past years, this particular event has raised thousands of dollars for the cause.

“We’ve grown from like nine participants to about a hundred. Thankfully every year it grows bigger and bigger,” said Kind Keepers Britney Hauser. “There’s people young and old, have businesses, retired. i mean its just great that we are doing this together, joining on the beach and raising funds.”

The shelter is located in Little River, and if you did not make it out to today’s event but would like to help with local animal rescues you can donate online.