Hundreds walk in Market Common in honor of Officer Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds walked Monday in Market Common in honor of Officer Jacob Hancher, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday.

As tributes pour in from across the state, hundreds walked 1.1 miles around the lake in Market Common. The community showed up to remember and honor Officer Hancher and show support for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“When something happens like this, everybody comes together,” said Felix Cruz, a retired Horry County police officer. “Having that brotherhood, that sisterhood, and its about being there supporting, any time you can.”

An 11-year-old from Florida also ran one mile in honor of Officer Hancher.