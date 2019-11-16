Hundreds impacted by power outages as strong winds roll into Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – Hundreds are being impacted by power outages along the Grand Strand as a strong coastal storm brings high winds and rain.

Horry Electric Cooperative reported 683 customers impacted by power outages as of 5:25 p.m. Saturday.

The utility company’s Facebook page said it has crews on standby and are already working to repair some outages.

The post says that if customers experience an outage, they should call the power company to report it at (843) 369-2212.

Significant outages were not reported by other area utility companies as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

