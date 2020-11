NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of customers were without power Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to Santee Cooper.

Santee Cooper’s outage map showed 627 customers affected near Briarcliffe Acres between Hwy 17 and South Ocean Boulevard at 48th Avenue South.

The outage began at 7:30 p.m. Power was restored around 9:15 p.m. The cause is under investigation.