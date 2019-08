CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Highway 378 in Conway is closed after a two vehicle crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said in a tweet Highway 378/Airport Road is closed to traffic after the crash, which happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.

HCFR and SC Department of Public Safety crews are working to open a lane.