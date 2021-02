MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.

The roadway is blocked near Tournament Boulevard, according to the SC Highway Patrol. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

News13 crews at the scene say it appears two motorcycles and a car were involved.

The crash happened right at the entrant to Lowe’s Foods.







This is a developing story. Stay with News13 as we work to learn more.