“I feel relieved”: 600 vaccinated at DHEC clinic in Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — DHEC and the City of Myrtle Beach joined together to host a free clinic for people age 65 and older.

Within days of DHEC posting about the clinic on their website, the 600 slots filled up.

DHEC said today’s clinic was the largest one they’ve held in the Pee-Dee region but also said Horry County is the largest county they cover.

Those in Phase 1A who received the vaccine today say they feel relieved having been in the more vulnerable population of people.

“It feels dangerous. I always want to wear my mask when I’m in a crowd or inside a group of people. This is actually a relief for me knowing now that I got the first vaccine and I’m going to be good to go,” John Raucci said.

Raucci along with others at the clinic said this past year has been tough on them.

“We moved down here because we wanted to live in the south where it’s warmer and we really haven’t been able to take advantage of that,” Raucci said.

“We stayed home a lot. We couldn’t get out and do things that we wanted to do,” Nathaniel Johnson who received the vaccine said.

“Afraid to walk anywhere, people walk around without masks. We just watch ourselves, we’re at that age,” Jeff Bennett said.

Jeff and his wife Shelly received their vaccines today. They say it’s been especially tough on them because they haven’t been able to see their daughter and grandson in Florida.

“We decided once we get the second shot, we’re gone, we’re on vacation,” Bennett said.

Now having the vaccine, Bennett said he feels, “absolutely relieved. I’m cheerful. I got my bride on my shoulder and I’m ready to go.”

DHEC said they’ll continue to hold clinics like this in order to vaccinate as many people as possible, to limit the spread of the virus, and eventually get to herd immunity.

For information on upcoming vaccine clinics, go to DHEC’s website. You can also call 855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment.