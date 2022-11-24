CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Before jumping into the holiday season, Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what there is to be thankful for.

The Horry County Council on Aging aims to provide for the growing senior community on the Grand Strand. The Carolina Forest Senior Center is one of their 11 locations in Horry County.

“Most [seniors] go every day,” Elaine Gore, executive director of the HCCOA, said. “They start with a little routine, have coffee, catch up on the news, watch a little TV, see what’s going on with each other.”

News13 visited the Carolina Forest Senior Center ahead of Thanksgiving to ask the seniors what they are thankful for.

“I’m very grateful for my family,” Jean Levi said. “I have wonderful grandchildren, children, they’re very good to me.”

“I’m thankful that I had seven wonderful children, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and one another yesterday, a little boy,” Marion Ferry said.

“[I’m thankful] for a healthy family,” Grace Gniewkowski said. “I have a son and a daughter, both with families, a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and six grandkids.”

The seniors in the center range from 65 to 100 years old. They shared the greatest lesson they have learned in all their years of life.

“Kids make life worth living,” Gniewkowski said. “It’s the heart of the home that keeps everyone young, and they give unconditional love.”

“The best lesson is to get along with people,” Sally Bellucci said. “Period. That’s it.”

“That’s a good question,” Dominic Jacabacci said. “Coming here, coming to the center. I had a tough life, but I made it and I’m glad.”