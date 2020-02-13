‘I played for the fun of it:’ Conway man wins $250,000 with Lottery scratch-off

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man, who played the Lottery last week, is debt-free today.

He won $250,000 on a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off.

“I played for the fun of it,” he told lottery officials when he cashed in his winning $250,000 Spectacular Extra Play ticket.

He bought his ticket at Minuteman Food Mart #56 on Church St. in Conway.

Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the ($10) $250,000 Spectacular Extra Play game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.



For selling the claimed ticket, Minuteman Food Mart #56 in Conway received a commission of $2,500.