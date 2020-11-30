Ice skating rink to open in Conway for weekend in January

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ice skating rink will open in Conway for a weekend in January, according to Conway Downtown Alive.

The rink will be open from Jan. 15-18 from noon to 8 p.m. Skating sessions will be one hour with final admission at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and include skates, the organization said.

From Jan. 4-14 participating businesses will give out $5 discount coupons with purchases to be used at the ice skating rink. A list of business will be available on the Conway Alive website on Jan 4.

The rink will be 40′ x 100′ and located at the Town Green on Laurel Street.

“It has been a goal to bring ice skating to downtown Conway for the past 12 years and with all the challenges of 2020, we figured this was most-definitely the year to go outside the box and bring fun and joy to our downtown,” Executive Director of Conway Downtown Alive Hillary Howard said.

The ice rink is presented by Anderson Brothers Bank with support from Dan Fedele State Farm, Carolina Center for Advanced Dentistry, Fourth and Main Southern Home Accents, Daisy Fair Flowers and Palmetto Chevrolet, according to the organization.

More information can be found on the Conway Alive website or by calling 843-248-6260.