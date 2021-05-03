Illusionist, juggler, hypnotist coming to Wonders Theater in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An illusionist, a juggler and a hypnotist will be performing live this summer at the Wonders Theater at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach.

“Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience,” featuring Charles Bach, will run from June 4 through Oct. 31, with shows at 7 p.m. daily and a 4 p.m. matinee on Wednesdays. No shows are scheduled on Mondays.

The family oriented, Vegas-style show features giant puppets, costumes, colorful lighting and dancers. Bach has performed in 55 countries, and at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Magic Castle in Hollywood, on cruise lines and at amusement parks. He has also appeared on E!, Food Network, The CW and Discovery Channel.

“Catch This!”, featuring eight-time Guinness world-record holder Niels Duinker, will run from June 11 through Aug. 15, with shows at 4 p.m. daily and 7 p.m. on Mondays. There are no shows on Wednesdays.

The show, which has been performed on all seven continents, features juggling with clubs and machetes, and unicycling, magic and comedy throughout. Duinker has performed on America’s Got Talent, Nickelodeon, a Disney cruise line and at The Comedy Barn Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Steve Falcon’s “Comedy Hypnosis Hour” will be featured from June 11 through Aug. 15. Shows are scheduled for 9 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays when no shows are scheduled.

Falcon’s show is described as a “rapid-fire, mind-boggling comedy experience” aimed at those who are 18 or older. It features mentalism and influence, and demonstrations of hypnosis.

Falcon has appeared on the hit Discovery+ show 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day: The Single Life and History Channel’s Pawn Stars, and has performed for several years at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.