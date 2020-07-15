‘I’m excited’: Horry County mom wants McMaster’s 5-day in-person schooling choice

"Being a single mom, I would have to give up my job and go back to move where I have family support."

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster is asking Superintendent Molly Spearman to make sure parent’s choice to have a five-day in-person learning program for their kids is included in the plan for education.

One Horry County mom who works in Florence is excited for her kids to possibly be going to school five days a week in the fall.

Single mom of three Stephanie Marcum tells News13 she has concerns about a virtual learning program because of how things went at the end of the last school year, having to make sure all three of her kids under 12 were getting the four to six hours a day of assignments completed.

“Being a single mom with the online curriculum, I could not make sure that they were getting their education,” Marcum said. “I wasn’t able to meet that.”

For Marcum, whose kids would go to North Myrtle Beach Middle School and Waterway Elementary, Gov. McMaster’s plan will allow her to keep her job as a registered nurse at McLeod Florence.

“The parents are looking to our schools, the parents pay taxes for the schools,” McMaster said at his media briefing Wednesday. “The constitution provides for schools. We must see that the children have these schools available.”

“With school, I was able to meet the school bus stop and just drop them off at the school bus stop right at 6:45 and take off from there to head to Florence,” said Marcum.

When schools shut down she drove several hours a week leaving her kids with their grandparents in Greenville so they’d have help with the virtual program while she worked.

If she had to choose virtual learning, she said she may have to quit her job.

“I feel that leaves me with a choice of not being able to stay here with McLeod, because I don’t have family around. Being a single mom, I would have to give up my job and go back to move where I have family support,” said Marcum.

She says she’s not the only parent who sees issues with the virtual learning program.

“Over 10,000 students in South Carolina were not able to access that program as well, based on what other resources they didn’t have available,” she said.

An Horry County Schools survey also found that 70% of parents who responded say they want their kids in school for at least a few days a week.