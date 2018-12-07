Imagine 2040 moves forward to Horry County Council

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A plan for handling growth in Horry County over the next two decades is moving forward.

Horry County has spent all year working on the Imagine 2040 plan, which is a comprehensive guide for the county to make decisions about projects or developments. The county’s planning commission voted unanimously Thursday evening to recommend Imagine 2040. The plan maps out what kind of development should be allowed in areas throughout the county.

One part of Imagine 2040 says developments should protect the environment and address any public safety issues, which the planning commission would take into account.

“While it seems like it might be creating this great path for development, what it’s really creating is a set of guidelines and standards that they’re going to have to address in order to be able to get your blessing,” said the county’s interim planning director David Schwerd to the commission.

Imagine 2040 also mentions several transportation needs like raising the Conway Bypass between state highways 90 and 905, raising U.S. Highway 501 near Lake Busbee, as well as widening several major roads.

Imagine 2040 still needs to be approved by county council.