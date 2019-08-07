Imagine 2040 takes environmental approach

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County’s Parks and Open Space Board met on Tuesday to discuss the Imagine 2040 plan with an environmental approach to zoning and land development.

The focus was on flood plains, wetlands, and areas that should be avoided for future development.

More than 35,000 new residents have moved to Horry County over the past two to three years making the county the second fastest growing metropolitan area in the nation.

The Imagine 2040 plan was created at the beginning of the noticeable population growth trend in 2017 and will serve as a guiding document for future growth of the community.

Growth in unincorporated areas is among Imagine 2040’s top priority over the next 10 to 20 years.

The comprehensive plan will be revisited every five to 10 years by professionals and citizens in the development and conservation community who represent the committee.

The next Horry County Parks and Open Space board meeting will be on September 10.