‘In memory’: Empty bar seats at Myrtle Beach taverns honor 13 fallen U.S. service members

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A local business is leaving a seat open at its two Myrtle Beach area bars in memory of the 13 U.S. service members killed this week in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“God Bless & Rest in Peace” reads a post on the Facebook page of the Tavern in Surfside. Inside, at the bar, a sign says: “This seat is reserved in memory of our 13 fallen heroes.” Customers who go to Tavern in the Forest will see the same honor.

Drew Doss, the business’s director of operations, said the signs seemed like a natural way to honor the fallen service members because one of the owners is a U.S. Army Veteran and another is a law-enforcement veteran.

“It’s just something that hit us close to home,” he said. “We have a lot of retired military members law-enforcement veterans, and we’re always focused on the community. This was something that really touched a lot of people and we wanted to find a small way to honor what they did and their sacrifice.”

Doss said the business has a long history of supporting local charities that focus on local military veterans and first responders. In fact, he said they are working on a plan to host a Sept. 11 block party to benefit local first responders.

“It’s not just something that we just did today,” Doss said. “It’s an ongoing thing for us.”

The Tavern in Surfside is located at 8739 Highway 17 Bypass South, while Tavern in the Forest is at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.