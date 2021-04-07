Inaugural 5K race to be held in honor of man found dead in Horry County

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An inaugural 5K race will be held in May in honor of a man found dead in Horry County.

The Fiesta 5K will be held in Barefoot Landing May 8. The race begins at 7 a.m. with post-race goodies and awards presented by Taco Mundo. Participants will receive a custom tri-blend shirt, which is guaranteed if registered for the race by April 29, and a “Made in the USA” finisher medal for the first 250 people to register.

The race will begin near Taco Mundo.

The race was designated as a remembrance of Corey Morrison, a local runner who was found dead in Horry County in February. Donations are being accepted on the Fiesta 5K website and all donations will go to Morrison’s family.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the race. Masks must be worn at all times on Barefoot Landing property except when running or walking during the 5K. No dogs are allowed on the course but strollers, runners, and walkers are permitted.

Registration is only available online and closes at 1 p.m. May 7. The race costs $30 for anyone signing up before 11:59 p.m. April 18. There will be a price increase after that date. Packet pickup will be May 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Native Sons in Myrtle Beach.

More information about the race and sign ups can be found on the race’s website.