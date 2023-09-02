ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The first ever Labor Day weekend bike fest is happening in Atlantic Beach.

Today and throughout the whole weekend this event welcomes both bikes, cars, and people from around the community to bring culture back to Atlantic Beach.

Volunteers have been setting up since 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. They said besides having a stage, tables, and chairs there will also be two DJ’s and three food vendors.

Event organizer, Jalil Woods, said she wanted to host a privately promoted event that could bring revenue to her hometown.

Woods said Memorial Day weekend was a wash, so she’s hoping to bring community together through a different event.

“We’re expecting on the low end a hundred people but on the high end we can have anywhere to five hundred people,” Woods said. “We’ve had a great response and great support for this event. People are wanting to come back because this is the last real summer holiday of the year.”

Woods said she’s funding the event all out of pocket in hopes that her community will simply just enjoy themselves. This year’s event will be on private property but is open to everybody of all ages. She said security will also be playing a role.

“Our police force is very good,” she said. “We do have a small police force, but like I said, our government has been very supportive of everything that we’ve tried to implement into the town, so we just want to let them know… like, look we’re not bringing any danger to the town, everything’s going to be safe and we’re law-abiding citizens at this event.”

Woods said she didn’t have any sponsorships for the event this year because of it being last minute but hopes people in the future will step up and be a part of the event.