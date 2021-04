NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An inaugural Volunteer Fair will be held Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach.

The event, held by Destination North Myrtle Beach and the North Myrtle Beach Chamber Foundation, will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Farmer’s Market at 925 1st Avenue South.

Community organizations and non-profits will be connecting and showcasing their organizations to residents.