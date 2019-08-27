Inclusive playground in Conway expected to open early

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An inclusive playground scheduled to open in October will now be ready in early September.

All ability playground equipment is being installed near the Conway Recreation Center on Mill Pond Road.

“We are extremely excited about this project. It’s been a long time in the making,” said city spokesperson Taylor Newell.

This week crews are working to install the playground equipment. The installation is expected to finish by Friday.

Turf will be added to make the ground flat and ramps will be attached to equipment to make wheelchair and scooter access easier.

“We have members of our community who were looking for an area for their children to play that have a variety of different special needs and they also came to the table and said this is something that we need in the city of Conway,” said Newell.

The city hopes the playground will be used by all children in the community.

“We have different sensory pieces that will be great for children with autism. And this is just a park that we really want everyone to be able to use,” said Newell, “We don’t want just a special needs park where people are labeling it like that. We want people of all abilities to come together and use this park.”

Playground activities include monkey bars, a swing set, teeter-totter, and merry-go-round. All include options for play for children who use wheelchairs or scooters.

“We’re hoping in the next two weeks to have this ready to go for all of Conway to enjoy,” said Newell.

The exact date of the playground’s opening will be posted on the city’s Facebook page soon.